Measles in Wisconsin: New case confirmed in Marathon Co., 164 total cases as of Sept. 15

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a new case of measles in Marathon County. Health officials say the Marathon County case is not connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin. As of Sept. 15, there have been 164 total confirmed cases of measles in Wisconsin so far in 2026, the sixth-most of any state in the country.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a new case of measles in Marathon County in the central part of the state. Meanwhile, the state continues to deal with an outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin that has risen to over 155 cases.

Measles case confirmed in Marathon County

What we know:

Wisconsin health officials said Tuesday the infected Marathon County resident was exposed to measles while traveling out of state. The case is not related to the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, according to DHS.

Public health officials are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus. At this time, DHS says it has not identified any locations where the public was exposed to the virus.

DHS said the investigation into the Marathon County measles case is ongoing.

Southwestern Wisconsin measles outbreak rises to 155 cases

Local perspective:

DHS also released updated measles case totals on Tuesday for the current outbreak in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.

As of Sept. 15, health officials have confirmed 155 cases and six probable cases in connection with the outbreak. DHS says the ongoing investigation indicates that measles is spreading locally.

There have been 164 total cases of measles in Wisconsin so far in 2026, the sixth-most in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s U.S. measles tracker.

Symptoms of measles

What we know:

Anyone who was exposed to measles would expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Who is at risk?

Big picture view:

DHS says unvaccinated young children and other non-immune adults are at highest risk of serious disease from measle. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

DHS urges all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.

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