Measles in Wisconsin: 2 lab-confirmed cases in Vernon County

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said its labs confirmed two measles cases in Vernon County, just south of La Crosse. This comes after another outbreak was reported in southwestern Wisconsin in late August. Health officials say they are working to determine if they are connected to any other cases in the area.



Health officials in Wisconsin say they have two lab-confirmed measles cases in Vernon County after an outbreak was reported in southwestern Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Measles in Wisconsin: New case confirmed in Marathon Co., 164 total cases as of Sept. 15

Measles in Vernon County

Local perspective:

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, no public exposure locations have been identified in connection with the lab-confirmed cases.

What's next:

State health officials say they are "working to identify and notify" anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

Public exposure locations will be updated here if any are identified.

By the numbers:

As of Sept. 17, health officials have confirmed 164 cases in Wisconsin, with 163 of those cases involving unvaccinated patients.

There have also been five hospitalizations.

Measles symptoms

Dig deeper:

Anyone who was exposed to measles would expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Who is at risk?

Big picture view:

Health officials say unvaccinated young children and other non-immune adults are at highest risk of serious disease from measles. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

The Wisconsin Department of Health urges all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.

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