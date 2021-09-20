MDH to continue mobile COVID-19 vaccination project

article

After seeing success in vaccinating Minnesotans with its mobile buses over the summer, the state health department is extending the COVID-19 vaccination project.

The Minnesota Department of Health said from April through August, six of their mobile units administered more than 7,200 doses across the state. The mobile project aims to reduce barriers and help increase equitable access to vaccines.

MDH plans to keep two of their buses running for the time being. They are also hoping to use the mobile service to provide other routine vaccines in the future.