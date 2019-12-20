May Township home under construction deemed total loss after early morning fire

article

A home under construction in rural Washington County, Minnesota is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:04 a.m. by a neighbor who saw a large orange glow north of their home, Sgt. Lonnie Van Klei of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Lynch Road in May Township and found a house on fire.

The home was under construction and unoccupied. The family who owns the home was not living in it at the time, Van Klei said.

Firefighters were still working to put out the fire as of 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.