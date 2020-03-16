May Day Café in Minneapolis closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

May Day Café in Minneapolis closed its doors Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post, an employee at the café tested positive for the respiratory illness. The café says the employee has not worked for the past few days and is doing well.

The café has not announced when it will reopen.

The Seward Community Co-op in Minneapolis is also closed because one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message to customers, the store said they learned of the positive test on Sunday and immediately closed the store. An outside company is currently cleaning the store, which will not re-open until Wednesday at the earliest.

Employees who were in close contact with the sick employee will be up in self-quarantine, the co-op said.

As of Sunday, there are 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.