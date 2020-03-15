Seward Co-op closes store after employee tests positive for coronavirus

article

The Seward Co-op is closing its location on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message to customers, the store says they learned of the positive test on Sunday and immediately closed the store.

They are bringing in a company to clean the store over the next 24 hours. They say they will only re-open when it is deemed safe.

At the same time, the co-op is working to notify employees who have been in close contact with the individual. They will be put in self-quarantine. General Manager Sean Doyle says the co-op will support employees if they have to miss time.

The co-op's other location on E. 38th Street will also open late on Monday so they can fully stock the location.

"These are difficult times," said Doyle. "We all need food. I think we all should thank and acknowledge co-op staff who are doing an incredible job providing this public service with grace. We want you to have access to food and wellness products that you need to nourish your family in this time of crisis."