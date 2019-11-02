Massachusetts man wins $1M lottery for second time in 18 months

article

Whoever said that lightning never strikes twice?

A Massachusetts man won his second $1 million lottery this week - just 18 months after drawing a lucky ticket for the first time.

Rolf Rhodes, a resident of Mendon, won his latest prize from a “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” scratch-off game purchased at a local gas station on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Rhodes has already collected the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 - his estimated earnings before taxes.

Rhodes won his first $1 million prize on May 22, 2018, after buying a “Hit $1,000” instant game from a convenience store in Milford, Mass.

