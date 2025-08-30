Mass returns to the Annunciation Campus, Father speaks out on mass shooting  

The Brief Mass returned to the Annunciation Campus Saturday night, after a mass shooting on Wednesday morning left two kids dead and 15 children injured. The father of the church recalls the moments when a shooter opened fire. Mass will resume Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.



Annunciation Catholic Church held its first mass since the mass shooting on Wednesday, and many have been waiting to come together to pray in a time of healing.

Father of Annunciation Catholic Church speaks out

What they're saying:

The father of the church, Dennis Zehren, spoke about that dreadful Wednesday morning.

"If I could have got between those bullets and the kids," said Zehren.

"It was loud, it just kept coming, and my first instinct was just to rush towards where the bullets were coming from," said Zehren.

The backstory:

Kids were attending mass when a shooter fired dozens of rounds into the building. 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski died. 18 others, including 15 children, were injured.

Saturday night, mass was held inside the school to grieve the loss of Fletcher and Harper as they prayed to honor them.

"It's very emotional, it's just a deep sadness," said Katie Monahan from Plymouth.

"Part of what I'm going to speak about at mass is that Jesus comes to the depths of what we are going through. And, you know, that's where, that's where he brings about the healing and the salvation for whatever we go through," said Zehren.

What's next:

There will be another mass on Sunday morning. There have also been volunteers at the memorial helping with the upkeep of the flowers. They’re asking for more volunteers to help keep it going.