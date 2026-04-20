Marijuana use in Minnesota youth declined in 2025, according to new data
(FOX 9) - New survey results show youth cannabis use in Minnesota is trending downward, even after being legalized for adults.
Youth cannabis use falling
What we know:
The 2025 Minnesota Student Survey found that 96% of students reported not using cannabis in the past month. The survey, conducted every three years, covers students in grades five, eight, nine and 11.
The data showed a 57.7% decrease in self-reported cannabis use over the past 12 months among eighth, ninth and 11th graders since 2013. In 2013, 14.9% of students reported using cannabis in the past year, compared to just 6.3% in 2025.
Dig deeper:
The latest survey is the first collected data since adult cannabis use was legalized in Minnesota in 2023.
The backstory:
The student survey is conducted anonymously between January and June every three years to help track changes in youth behavior.
The Minnesota Student Survey is one of the nation’s longest-running youth health surveys, according to a Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) press release. The MDH says it uses the data to then guide its youth substance prevention strategies and programs.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.