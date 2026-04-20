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Marijuana use in Minnesota youth declined in 2025, according to new data

By
Published  April 20, 2026 3:04pm CDT
Cannabis
FOX 9
Customers line up as cannabis shops open in metro

Customers line up as cannabis shops open in metro

For the first time, dispensaries in the Twin Cities are opening their doors for recreational cannabis, more than two years after the state legalized marijuana.

The Brief

    • Youth cannabis use in Minnesota dropped in 2025, according to the latest data available surveying eighth, ninth and 11th grade students.
    • The 2025 Minnesota Student Survey shows 96% of students did not use cannabis in the last month.
    • Data also showed a 57.7% decrease in self-reported cannabis use over the past 12 months.

(FOX 9) - New survey results show youth cannabis use in Minnesota is trending downward, even after being legalized for adults.

Youth cannabis use falling

What we know:

The 2025 Minnesota Student Survey found that 96% of students reported not using cannabis in the past month. The survey, conducted every three years, covers students in grades five, eight, nine and 11.

The data showed a 57.7% decrease in self-reported cannabis use over the past 12 months among eighth, ninth and 11th graders since 2013. In 2013, 14.9% of students reported using cannabis in the past year, compared to just 6.3% in 2025.

Dig deeper:

The latest survey is the first collected data since adult cannabis use was legalized in Minnesota in 2023.

Inside Minnesota's cannabis safety checks

Inside Minnesota's cannabis safety checks

Minnesota's cannabis industry is taking root, with dozens of businesses undergoing a key inspection. Minny Grown, a facility in Cannon Falls, recently underwent an inspection by the Office of Cannabis Management.

The backstory:

The student survey is conducted anonymously between January and June every three years to help track changes in youth behavior.

The Minnesota Student Survey is one of the nation’s longest-running youth health surveys, according to a Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) press release. The MDH says it uses the data to then guide its youth substance prevention strategies and programs.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

CannabisMinnesotaEducationPolitics