Man's suspicious death in St. Louis County ruled a homicide

Authorities in St. Louis County, Minnesota are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his home Tuesday.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a home in Makinen, just southeast of Eveleth, and found Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, of Makinen dead

The sheriff’s office initially said Meyer died under suspicious circumstances. The Midwest Medical Examiner has now ruled his death a homicide.

Meyer’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tip line at 1-877-996-6222.

