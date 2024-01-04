Mankato remembers fallen soldier Sgt. Cade Wolfe

The streets of Mankato and Eagle Lake were lined in red, white and blue on Thursday as the community honored a fallen hero.

Twenty-four-year-old Sergeant Cade Wolfe was a part of an elite U.S. Army unit as a Special Ops soldier.

He was killed during a routine training mission over the Mediterranean Sea in early November, along with four other servicemembers.

The son of an army veteran, serving his country was a lifelong dream for the Mankato native.

Wolfe's remains returned to Minnesota on Thursday and a miles-long procession followed.

"It's a brother, it's a sister. You always stand behind them...always there...never forgotten," said Debbie Deboodt, a U.S. Army veteran who participated in the processional.

A celebration of life for Wolfe is set for Friday afternoon.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor Sergeant Wolfe.