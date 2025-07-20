Man who went missing in Mississippi River near Lake City found dead

The Brief A man who went missing in the Mississippi River near Lake City was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 56-year-old man went under while walking near to a sandbar and never resurfaced. A 12-year-old girl also went under with the man but was rescued by boaters nearby.



A man was found dead Sunday afternoon after going missing in the Mississippi River the day before.

Man found dead in Mississippi River

What we know:

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, a 12-year-old girl and a 56-year-old were walking along a sandbar at Long Point on the Mississippi River near Lake City.

At one point, the two were pulled under the water, and the girl was seen flailing her arms in deep water, authorities said. Boaters were able to pull the girl to safety, but the man went under and did not resurface.

Authorities searched for the man, and ultimately authorities found a body they believe to be the 56-year-old man.

The girl did not suffer any injuries.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not identify the man, and said that the Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office will positively identify the man.