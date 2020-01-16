Man wearing ski mask assaults, robs victim at University of Minnesota

article

Police say a masked robber assaulted a person near Territorial Hall at the University of Minnesota and took their wallet Thursday morning.

The University’s Public Safety Department says the robbery occurred at 10:14 a.m. at 417 Walnut Street Southeast.

The alleged perpetrator is a male who was wearing a black coat and blue jeans. He was also wearing a ski mask when he punched the victim and took their wallet. He fled the area on foot.