Man wanted by Air Force for desertion could be in MN, fleeing child porn charges

The Brief Authorities say they are looking for Branden Cecil Standifer, who is now a fugitive wanted for military desertion. According to the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Standifer fled the military to avoid prosecution on child sexual abuse material charges. The Minnesota BCA says a mobile device associated with Standifer was previously pinged to the Inver Grove Heights area, but his current location remains unknown.



What we know:

According to the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Standifer is currently a fugitive wanted for military desertion.

He is currently facing possession and distribution charges relating to child sexual abuse material that was being referred to Courts Martial when he fled on April 18, 2025.

He is described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Dig deeper:

The Air Force says Standifer likely does not have access to firearms, but authorities believe he could exhibit "suicidal tendencies" after a journal he left detailed how he planned to "jump off a cliff."

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), a mobile device associated with Standifer was previously pinged in the Inver Grove Heights area, but his current location remains unknown.

He was last seen on surveillance footage at the Bozeman Yellowstone Airport in Montana, where he was traveling with a hiking backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to submit a tip here, or call 1-877-246-1453.