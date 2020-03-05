Man wanted for Las Vegas homicide arrested at gas station near Northfield, Minnesota after standoff

A man wanted in connection with a Las Vegas homicide was arrested at a truck stop along Interstate 35 near Northfield, Minnesota Wednesday.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said it took Mark Doocy, 60, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, into custody just before midnight Wednesday after an hours-long standoff in the parking lot of the Flying J Truck Stop at the Highway 19 exit of I-35.

Officers located the suspicious vehicle around 7:31 p.m. and an alert advised them the vehicle was registered to Doocy. He was wanted for a Feb. 28 homicide in Las Vegas.

Deputies tried to contact Doocy, but received no response. A tactical team then used chemical aerosol to get him out of the vehicle.

Just before midnight, officers entered the vehicle and extracted him. He was arrested and transferred to Northfield Hospital before being transferred to a Twin Cities hospital. He is being held at the custody on the Nevada homicide warrant. An extradition hearing is pending.