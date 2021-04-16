Man struck, killed by vehicle on I-94 in St. Paul, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Interstate 35E in St. Paul Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. The State Patrol said the victim had been involved in an earlier crash on eastbound I-94. He got out of his vehicle, ran down the embankment and into the left lane of westbound I-94, where he was struck and killed by an Oldsmobile.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Hunt, 38, of Lake Crystal.

The crash remains under investigation.