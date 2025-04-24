Man stabbed 30 times, set on fire inside Duluth apartment: Charges

The Brief Tyler Walter Edwards is facing felony charges in the July 2024 death of Maxton Gudowski. Gudowski was reportedly found burned inside an apartment unit. A medical examiner later determined he sustained over 30 stab wounds. Edwards was initially arrested just days after the fire, though prosecutors filed related charges on Wednesday.



Prosecutors filed charges on Wednesday in the death of a 25-year-old man who was repeatedly stabbed and then set on fire inside a Duluth, Minnesota apartment.

Tyler Walter Edwards, 25, is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection to the July 2024 death of Maxton Gudowski.

Body found in Duluth apartment

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, on July 25, authorities responded to an apartment fire in Duluth and located the burned remains of 25-year-old Gudowski. Investigators reported finding Pine Sol cleaner and another accelerant, believed to be 99 Fruit Punch liquor, on an electric blanket, part of his body, and the surrounding floor.

An autopsy revealed Gudowski had been stabbed over 30 times, and he sustained defensive wounds to his hands. The medical examiner found no signs of smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide, suggesting that Gudowski had died prior to being set on fire, according to the complaint.

Police investigation

Dig deeper:

Investigators discovered a recent credit union receipt inside the apartment, prompting authorities to review surveillance footage. The video allegedly shows Gudowski and Edwards at the bank together on July 22. Police described Edwards as wearing a distinctive pair of sunglasses, similar to a pair reportedly found underneath Gudowski’s body, according to court documents.

Surveillance video also allegedly shows Edwards purchasing 20 50ml bottles of 99 Fruit Punch from a liquor store, before walking in the direction of Gudowski’s apartment. According to the criminal complaint, Edwards' DNA was reportedly located on the open 99 Fruit Punch bottles scattered near the body.

The arrest:

Police located Edwards on the afternoon of July 25 and took him into custody. Authorities reported he initially provided a false name, but later gave his real one, which revealed an arrest warrant in Hennepin County for a criminal sexual conduct case.

The Duluth Police Department said Edwards has remained in custody since Sept. 1, 2024, though charges were just filed on Wednesday.

According to court records, Edwards made his first appearance in court on Thursday morning.