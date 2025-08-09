Expand / Collapse search

Man shot inside car in Minneapolis, suffers critical injury

By
Published  August 9, 2025 9:48pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was shot while he was inside a car in Minneapolis.
    • The victim suffered possible life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
    • No arrests have been made.

A man was seriously injured after being shot inside a car in Minneapolis Saturday evening. 

Shooting at 28th Street East and 10th Avenue South

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:45 p.m. at 28th Street East and 10th Avenue South. 

At the scene, officers found a man inside a car with an apparent life-threatening injury, police said. He was then taken to the hospital. 

Police say a shot was fired into the car while the man was inside, and the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived. 

No arrests have been made. 

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. 

No suspect information was given out by police. 

The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department. 

