Man shot inside car in Minneapolis, suffers critical injury
A man was seriously injured after being shot inside a car in Minneapolis Saturday evening.
Shooting at 28th Street East and 10th Avenue South
What we know:
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6:45 p.m. at 28th Street East and 10th Avenue South.
At the scene, officers found a man inside a car with an apparent life-threatening injury, police said. He was then taken to the hospital.
Police say a shot was fired into the car while the man was inside, and the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what led up to the shooting.
No suspect information was given out by police.
The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.