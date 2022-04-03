Man shot in Minneapolis Saturday dies from wounds

A man shot in Minneapolis's Philips neighborhood on Saturday night has died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers from Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct encountered the victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence while responding to reports of gunfire on the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue at around 10 pm on Saturday, according to police.

Police said they secured the scene and treated the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he died from his wounds on Sunday. This is the 18th death investigated as a homicide by MPD this year.

Investigators found evidence of gunfire on the block and indications that the man had run to the backyard after he was shot, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information on this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.