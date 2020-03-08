Man rescued from house fire in Alexandria, Minnesota

A man was hospitalized after a house fire early Sunday morning in Alexandria, Minnesota.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:25 a.m., officials received a report of a fire on the 600 block of Cardinal Lane SW in Alexandria. The reporting party, who was a renter at the residence, said the fire was in the kitchen and that there was still another person inside.

When crews arrived, they found a large volume of smoke and flames coming from the residence. One man was located lying outside his bedroom window on the back side of the home. He was unresponsive but breathing. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire, but damage to the home is extensive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.