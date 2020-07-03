Man pinned to barge by current on Mississippi River rescued Thursday night
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities rescued a man from the Mississippi River Thursday night after he had become pinned to a barge by the current.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Roy Magnuson said water patrol responded to a report of a missing person in the river near downtown St. Paul. Upon arrival, deputies located the missing person and extricated him from the water.
The individual was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.