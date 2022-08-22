Man on ATV leads deputies on chase in Morrison County

A man on an all-terrain vehicle led deputies on a chase over the weekend before crashing his ATV, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies say the incident started shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday when they tried to make a traffic stop on 1st Street in the City of Randall.

The ATV driver, a 46-year-old Randall man, refused to stop, deputies say and instead took off. The man continued onto 230th Street, eventually driving into a yard before driving back onto 230th Street and crashing his ATV.

The ATV driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies say he could face charges for driving after revocation, DWI test refusal, and fleeing a police officer.

The City of Randall is located in central Minnesota, just northwest of Little Falls on Highway 10 and about 35 miles west of Mille Lacs Lake, as the bird flies.