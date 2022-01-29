Man making Amazon deliveries carjacked in St. Paul

Police say a man out making Amazon deliveries Friday night in St. Paul was the victim of a carjacking.

Officer responded around 10 p.m. for the carjacking along the 200 block of Maria Avenue, not far from the Mounds Boulevard exit off I-94. The victim told officers he was sitting in his vehicle, a tan 2003 Honda CRV, when a woman armed with a gun walked up to the driver's side and pointed the weapon at him.

As she forced him out of the vehicle and climbed inside, another male suspect also get into the passenger side and the pair took off. The victim wasn't injured during the robbery.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing; no arrests have been made.