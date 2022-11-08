Expand / Collapse search
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows

By Stephen Sorace
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
Theft at Louis Vutton store article

The 17-year-old suspect attempted to steal $18,0000 worth of handbags off of the display at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington, police said. (Bellevue Police Department)

A Washington man was caught on video running into a plate glass window as he attempted to get away with luxury stolen goods, knocking himself unconscious, authorities said.

The brazen robbery happened in broad daylight at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, KOMO News reported. 

The 17-year-old suspect grabbed handbags worth $18,000 off displays and tried to dart out of the store, police said. 

However, the suspect appeared to run into trouble when he knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was part of a retail crime theft ring, the outlet reported.

The 17-year-old suspect ran into a plate glass window while trying to flee with stolen merchandise. (Bellevue Police Department)

More than 50 repeat offenders have been arrested in Bellevue for retail robbery and shoplifting, according to the report. The county has charged 59 organized retail theft cases so far this year.

