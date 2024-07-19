Man killed in early morning shooting in Minneapolis

article

A man died from a shooting in Minneapolis early Friday morning, police said.

What we know

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue North at 7:40 a.m. Friday, July 19, and found a man suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned there was a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:24 a.m. in the area of 21st Avenue North and Upton Avenue North. Police located a scene, secured it, and canvassed the area.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

The identity of the man who was killed will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The shooting is still under investigation.