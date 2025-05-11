Man killed in Inver Grove Heights apartment fire
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Inver Grove Heights on Sunday.
Deadly fire in Inver Grove Heights
The backstory:
The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says it responded shortly after noon to the report of a fire at an apartment complex off Babcock Trail.
At the scene, crews found a working fire inside an apartment unit.
What we know:
While searching the apartment, firefighters say they found a victim who was pulled from the fire.
The victim was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials say it appears to be an accident.
The other side:
Firefighters say the fire was contained to the single unit. The fire is under investigation but is believed to be an accident.