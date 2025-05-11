Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in Inver Grove Heights apartment fire

Published  May 11, 2025 8:30pm CDT
Fire
The Brief

    • A man was killed after a fire broke out at an Inver Grove Heights apartment complex.
    • Crews responded shortly after noon to the report of the fire.
    • The victim was found inside the apartment and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Inver Grove Heights on Sunday.

Deadly fire in Inver Grove Heights

The backstory:

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says it responded shortly after noon to the report of a fire at an apartment complex off Babcock Trail.

At the scene, crews found a working fire inside an apartment unit.

What we know:

While searching the apartment, firefighters say they found a victim who was pulled from the fire.

The victim was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials say it appears to be an accident.

The other side:

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the single unit. The fire is under investigation but is believed to be an accident.

