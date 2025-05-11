Man killed in Inver Grove Heights apartment fire

The Brief A man was killed after a fire broke out at an Inver Grove Heights apartment complex. Crews responded shortly after noon to the report of the fire. The victim was found inside the apartment and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



A man died after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Inver Grove Heights on Sunday.

Deadly fire in Inver Grove Heights

The backstory:

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says it responded shortly after noon to the report of a fire at an apartment complex off Babcock Trail.

At the scene, crews found a working fire inside an apartment unit.

What we know:

While searching the apartment, firefighters say they found a victim who was pulled from the fire.

The victim was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The other side:

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the single unit. The fire is under investigation but is believed to be an accident.