Man killed after crashing car into Horseshoe Lake in Stearns County

A man is dead after he crashed his car into Horseshoe Lake in Stearns County on Thursday night.

Man crashes into Horseshoe Lake

What we know:

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, just after 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to reports that a car had crashed into Horseshoe Lake.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of Edgeton Road in Munson Township, authorities said. At the scene, authorities worked to pull the 23-year-old driver to shore.

The driver, identified as Tate William Lehnen, died at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say that Lehnen was driving eastbound on Edgeton Road when he over-corrected in a curve going left. He crossed over the oncoming lane and went into a steep ditch into the lake.

There were no passengers.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long Lehnen was in the car while it was in the lake.