Man killed, 1 in custody after Rochester overnight shooting

A man has died, and one person is in custody after a shooting took place overnight in Rochester.

What we know

According to Rochester police, just before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a house on the 4100 block of Manor Woods Drive Northwest where a man had been shot.

Officers gave lifesaving measures to the victim, but he died at the scene, police said.

One person was taken into custody in relation to the shooting.

Police say no other injuries were reported, and there is no known threat to the public.

What we don't know

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, or if the victim and the person taken into custody knew each other.

The age and identity of the victim was not released by police.