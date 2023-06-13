Man hurt in large Eden Prairie house fire

article

One man was taken to the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in Eden Prairie overnight.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department responded to the fire on Broadmoore Drive shortly before midnight on Monday.

At the home, officers found the house engulfed in flames and worked to knock down flames.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape, but one man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt, but fire crews say the home was significantly damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.