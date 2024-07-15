Man dies in hospital several days after north Minneapolis shooting

Police are saying a man has died in the hospital after a shooting last week in north Minneapolis.



According to Minneapolis police, on July 8, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North that was later upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.

An initial investigation determined he might have been standing in the alley during the time of the shooting, but police are still working to determine what led up to it.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has yet to release his name or the official cause of death.