Minnesota State Fair police: Man grazed by bullet found on fairgrounds

Police are investigating how a man found with a "superficial" gunshot wound at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night was injured.

Minnesota State Fair Police say the 43-year-old man called 911 at 10:12 p.m. saying he had been hit by a bullet near the intersection of Chambers Street and Carnes Avenue on the fairgrounds.

At the scene, officers from the Minnesota State Fair Police Department found the man with what they say were "superficial" injuries but investigators didn't find a weapon or shell casings at the scene. There were also no other reports of gunfire on the fairgrounds at that time.

Officers say they did receive a report of shots fired about 50 minutes before the victim was found. The report came from a group of young people but officers say, reviewing security footage, they determined the report was "untrue."

Investigators from the St. Paul Police Department are now looking into whether the incident is connected to another report of shots fired that came from outside the fairgrounds. The spot where the man was found is near the center of the fairgrounds, next to the grandstand. It's unclear if the victim was injured in the spot where he was found or if he walked there after being struck.