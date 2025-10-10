Duluth police seek public help after man found shot dead

The Brief A man was found shot and killed in Duluth early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 200 block of West 3rd Street. Police are asking the public in the area to check any surveillance cameras to help with the investigation.



Duluth police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed early Friday morning.

Fatal shooting in Duluth

What we know:

According to Duluth police, just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 200 block of West 3rd Street.

At the scene, officers found a man who was shot and killed.

What we don't know:

Police say they are working to identify the victim.

It is not currently known what led up to the fatal shooting, but it is under investigation by police.

What you can do:

Police are asking the public in the area to check surveillance cameras for information about the shooting.

Anybody with information on the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.