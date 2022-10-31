Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell

An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning.

The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.

The name of the inmate has not been released.