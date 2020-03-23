Man found dead after reported robbery, shooting in north Minneapolis

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a north Minneapolis neighborhood Monday evening.

According to Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder, at about 6:53 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery and shots fired on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue North. When they arrived, police found a man inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and that a robbery sparked the altercation. The suspect fled before police arrived.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. FOX 9 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it comes in.