Man, dog killed in fire along Gunflint Trail in northern Minnesota

A 50-year-old man and his dog were killed in a structure fire along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota Wednesday night.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported at 10:59 p.m. at 11 Poplar Creek Drive on Wednesday. Responding authorities found multiple structures engulfed in flames, with the reporting party saying there was possibly a man and dog in one of the units.

Curry Richard Thompson, of Cook County, and his dog died in the blaze, the sheriff's office said.

"It is absolutely devastating to lose a life to fire, and our sympathy is with the family of Curry Thompson", said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Crews cleared the scene at 2:41 a.m. after extinguishing all open flames. The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating.