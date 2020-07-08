Man dies of injuries after shooting Tuesday in south Minneapolis

A man died of his injuries after he was shot Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of 2nd Avenue South on a ShotSpotter activation. Officers were notified that several callers reported seeing a man on the ground.

When police arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died the next day.

Police are still investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.