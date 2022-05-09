Man dies in Wisconsin lake after medical incident, police say

A Wisconsin man was pulled from a lake and declared dead on Saturday – the result of an apparent medical incident before falling in, police say.

The Barron County 911 center received a call about a subject yelling for help from a pontoon on Prairie Lake just before 7 p.m. on May 7.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, and at about 8 p.m. a diver located Casey Hayden, 39, of Black River Falls in the water a few feet from where a boat was anchored.

He was brought to shore and lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation, based on witness statements, showed a possible medical event before falling into the water. The Barron County Medical Examiner will be completing an autopsy to determine cause of death.