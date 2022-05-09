Man dies in Wisconsin lake after medical incident, police say

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:12 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:17 AM CDT until SUN 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:11 PM CDT until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Benton County, Morrison County, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:50 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:51 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County

Man dies in Wisconsin lake after medical incident, police say

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin man was pulled from a lake and declared dead on Saturday – the result of an apparent medical incident before falling in, police say.

The Barron County 911 center received a call about a subject yelling for help from a pontoon on Prairie Lake just before 7 p.m. on May 7. 

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, and at about 8 p.m. a diver located Casey Hayden, 39, of Black River Falls in the water a few feet from where a boat was anchored.

He was brought to shore and lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation, based on witness statements, showed a possible medical event before falling into the water. The Barron County Medical Examiner will be completing an autopsy to determine cause of death. 