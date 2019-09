article

A young man died Saturday after crashing his Yamaha in Edina, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:55 p.m., a 2009 Yamaha 400 was traveling west on Highway 62 approaching France Avenue at a high rate of speed when the man lost control, crashed and slid into the median guard rail.

The operator was identified as a 20-year-old man from Richfield, Minn.