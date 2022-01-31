Man dies following fight in Fridley, suspect in custody
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died following a fight in Fridley Sunday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the Fridley Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS responded to a fight on the 6300 block of Pierce Street Northeast around 10:20 p.m.
When responders arrived on scene, they found a man unconscious. They attempted live-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.
Police say the suspect fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later and is currently in custody.
The incident is still under investigation and neither the name of the victim nor the suspect have been released.
Advertisement