Man dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

A Monday afternoon shooting left one young man dead in Minneapolis.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. for the shooting along Dupont Avenue North near 33rd Street North.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a 21-year-old man, seriously hurt in the backyard of a home. Despite efforts from officers and medics, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers are following up on leads and working to make an arrest. But the chief says there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public.

"It does appear from the actions that this person was being chased," said O'Hara. "And so it does not appear that this is a random act. But clearly, a threat remains when there is a person with a gun on the street who's willing to pull the trigger and shoot a person."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.