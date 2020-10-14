Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday night

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired on the 3500 block of 19th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man without a pulse suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officer administered CPR until paramedics arrived, but were unable to revive the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect is currently in custody, but police say the preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and the victim knew each other.