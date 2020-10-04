Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis' Hiawatha neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Hiawatha neighborhood.

According to police, at 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a report of person shot on the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Police believe a dispute occurred, and it escalated into a shooting. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

