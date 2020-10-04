Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis' Hiawatha neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Hiawatha neighborhood.
According to police, at 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a report of person shot on the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Police believe a dispute occurred, and it escalated into a shooting. The suspect fled before officers arrived.
Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.