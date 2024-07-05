Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after falling out of tree in Aitkin County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 5, 2024 4:45pm CDT
FLEMING TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he fell 25 feet from a tree in Aitkin County on the Fourth of July. 

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 27-year-old man was celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and was climbing a large pine tree in Fleming Township, on the shore of Gun Lake. 

A branch, around two inches in diameter, broke as he was climbing, and he fell about 25 feet to the ground, authorities said. 

The man suffered multiple internal injuries, and was unconscious, according to law enforcement. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

The incident is currently being investigated by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office. 