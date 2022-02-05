Man dies after early morning shooting in Minneapolis

A man has died from a gunshot sustained in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Kingfield neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Officers responded at 3:08 a.m. to the 3800 Block of Grand Ave S for the report of a person with a gun, which was updated to a shooting.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the man had violated a restraining order, forced entry, and assaulted an occupant of the residence. During the assault shots were fired and the male intruder was wounded.

Officers arrived and located an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided until he was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Minneapolis Crime Scene Technicians responded to process the scene and collect evidence, while Minneapolis Homicide detectives responded and started their investigation to determine who was involved, and what transpired.

Other occupants in the residence were present at the time of the shooting, but no arrests have been made yet. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased man along with the nature and cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

