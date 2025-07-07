Man dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in a Faribault Walmart parking lot Monday morning.
Pedestrian killed at Faribault Walmart
What we know:
According to Faribault police, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to 150 Western Avenue on reports of an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Police say that the man, a 74-year-old from Medford, was pinned against the wall by a vehicle that was backing up.
When officers found the man, he was conscious and semi-alert, but the man's condition worsened "quickly" and he died at the hospital, law enforcement said.
A 68-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle, and police say that impairment from drugs or alcohol was "ruled out as a contributing factor."
What we don't know:
Police did not say if they arrested the driver, or if he cooperated with law enforcement.
It is not known what led up to the collision.
The Source: A Facebook post from the Faribault Police Department.