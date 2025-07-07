Man dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot in Faribault

The Brief A man has died after he was hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot in Faribault. The man was pinned against the wall by a vehicle backing up. The man was initially semi-alert, but his condition worsened. He later died at the hospital.



A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in a Faribault Walmart parking lot Monday morning.

What we know:

According to Faribault police, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to 150 Western Avenue on reports of an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say that the man, a 74-year-old from Medford, was pinned against the wall by a vehicle that was backing up.

When officers found the man, he was conscious and semi-alert, but the man's condition worsened "quickly" and he died at the hospital, law enforcement said.

A 68-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle, and police say that impairment from drugs or alcohol was "ruled out as a contributing factor."

What we don't know:

Police did not say if they arrested the driver, or if he cooperated with law enforcement.

It is not known what led up to the collision.