Man dead after stabbing at Minneapolis apartment

A stabbing at an apartment building left one person dead in the Corcoran neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 6:50 p.m. at an apartment building on the 3000 block of Longfellow Avenue.

At the scene, firefighters and emergency personnel were outside the building providing life-saving measures to a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. The man died from his injuries at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.