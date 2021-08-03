Man dead after argument inside Minneapolis house leads to gunfire

article

An argument inside a house in Minneapolis ended with a man being shot dead early Tuesday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it received reports of a shooting on the 2300 block of Dupont Avenue North shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a man in his 20s without a pulse, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics took victim to North Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and is not currently in custody.

Advertisement

The shooting remains under investigation.