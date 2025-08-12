Man convicted of failing to register as sex offender for 4th time

The Brief A 54-year-old man living in southeastern Minnesota has been convicted for the fourth time for failing to register with authorities as a sex offender. Randy Joe Fuller spent less than six years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 1990. Fuller failed to report a move from Iowa to Houston, Minnesota, in December 2024, and was arrested in January 2025 after police responded to his house for a verbal dispute.



A 54-year-old man who spent less than six years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than three decades ago has been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in Minnesota for the fourth time.

Randy Joe Fuller was convicted in U.S. District Court.

Randy Fuller’s 1990 conviction

What we know:

Fuller was convicted in 1990 in Fillmore County of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting a child. He was sentenced to 54 months in prison.

After being released from prison, Fuller was required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), and keep that registration current through 2039. He did not, and has three previous convictions – in 2000, 2010 and 2013 – on that charge.

Fuller moves from Iowa to Minnesota

The backstory:

Authorities say in December 2024, Fuller moved from Iowa to Houston, a small town in southeastern Minnesota. He did not notify state and federal authorities of the move, which is required under SORNA.

Houston police learned of Fuller’s new home in January 2025 after responding to a residence on a report of a verbal altercation. They contacted federal authorities when they learned he was living in Minnesota. He was arrested and charged for failure to register, and transported to the Sherburne County Jail.

Authorities say on June 30, 2025, while in jail and on a recorded phone call, he was discussing federal charges against him when he said on the record, "I am guilty of failing to register."

What's next:

Fuller's sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.