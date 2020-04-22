Man caught dragging girlfriend's body down St. Paul street in February charged with murder

Police have filed murder charges against a St. Paul man caught by officers dragging his girlfriend's body to a car in February, in an attempt, he claimed, to get her to the hospital.

Demarea Dajour Clay, age 24, is now charged with the death of 28-year-old Monique Robbins.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arkwright Street in the early morning hours of February 26 for noise complaints from neighbors. As they pulled up on the scene, they spotted a man, later identified as Clay, dragging a body towards a car.

Clay told officers that his girlfriend had suffered a seizure and he was trying to get Robbins to the hospital. But, when officers checked, they found the victim had no pulse.

She was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m.

At the hospital, investigators learned the victim had multiple injuries, including bruising on her chest and face, that were consistent with an attack. Police say they found that Clay also had injuries to his knuckles along with scratches across his body.

Inside the apartment on Arkwright, police found what appeared to crushed drugs along with a rolled dollar bill.

Speaking with police, Clay claimed his girlfriend had ingested Xanax, Vicodin, and Percocet and he thought she had overdosed. However, autopsy tests later found none of the drugs were in Robbins' system.

Advertisement

When officers asked why he hadn't called 911, Clay said his cell phone was dead. Clay also denied beating his girlfriend. However, officers discovered past calls to the Arkwright address for domestic disturbances in August 2019, November 2019, and February 2020. On February 10, police also learned the victim had sought an order of protection against Clay.

The victim's family and friends also told police they believed Clay had been abusive, and the family had even removed the victim's daughter from her care because they were concerned about the child's safety.

The autopsy for Robbins later ruled her death to be a homicide, caused by asphyxiation. The medical examiner also found she had suffered extensive bruising, hemorrhages, and cuts. A toxicology report did find alcohol, caffeine, and fentanyl in her system along with Narcan, which had administered by first responders.