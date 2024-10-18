Man arrested in St. Cloud for killing of Navy sailor in San Diego

The Brief A 20-year-old man was arrested in St. Cloud Wednesday in connection to the killing of a sailor in the U.S. Navy in San Diego. The 18-year-old victim, Albert Soto of Queens, New York, was stationed in San Diego when he was shot and killed during a fight in August. The suspect fled to St. Cloud, where he is a former resident.



A man was arrested in St. Cloud Wednesday for the killing of an 18-year-old U.S. Navy sailor in San Diego.

What happened?

According to San Diego police, on Aug. 31, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots around the area of 9th and F Streets in San Diego.

At the scene, officers found a man on the ground with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the victim was 18-year-old Albert Soto of Queens, New York. Soto was a sailor in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego.

According to police, Soto and his friends got into a fight with another group of men inside a San Diego nightclub. Both groups left the nightclub through separate exits, but continued to argue outside "intermittently" for the next 30 minutes.

Ultimately, shots were fired during the altercation, with Soto being hit and killed, police said. The group the suspect was with was last seen running eastbound on F Street.

Police were able to identify each man in the group, with the suspected shooter being a 20-year-old man.

St. Cloud arrest

An arrest warrant was issued for the 20-year-old suspected shooter. He was found in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Oct. 16 around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 2nd Street North, and was then arrested, police said.

Search warrants were also conducted at two residences in St. Cloud in relation to the investigation, one in the 1000 block of 14th Avenue Southeast and the other in the 1100 block of Sequoia Avenue.

The suspect was taken and is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

The suspect is a former resident of St. Cloud.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say when or if the suspect would be transported back to San Diego.

It is not clear what led up to, or caused, the altercation that caused Soto to be shot and killed.

Police did not say any other arrests were made in connection to the shooting.